Funeral For: Abram (Abe) Peters

Funeral Date: February 7, 2019

Abram (Abe) Peters, 81, of Steinbach passed away Tuesday, February 5th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Chris, 1 daughter, 1 son, his mother Mary, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

A come and go viewing for Abram (Abe) Peters will be held Thursday, February 7th from 7 to 9pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with private family interment to follow.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.