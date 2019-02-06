Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Peters, Abram

Funeral For: Abram (Abe) Peters
Funeral Date: February 7, 2019
Abram (Abe) Peters, 81, of Steinbach passed away Tuesday, February 5th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Chris, 1 daughter, 1 son, his mother Mary, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister.
A come and go viewing for Abram (Abe) Peters will be held Thursday, February 7th from 7 to 9pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with private family interment to follow.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

