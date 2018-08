Memorial For: Abram Dyck

Memorial Date: August 20, 2018

Abram Dyck, 85, of Winnipeg formerly of Winkler, passed away Wednesday, August 15th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Jean, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

A memorial service for Abram Dyck will be held Monday, August 20th at 2pm at Church of the Rock, with burial at a later date.

Donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee.

Arrangements by Glen Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.