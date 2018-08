Memorial For: Abram F. Klassen

Memorial Date: August 12, 2018

Abram F. Klassen, 81, of Paraguay passed away Friday, July 20th at Paraguay. He is survived by his wife Martha, 2 daughters, 6 sons, 1 stepdaughter, 2 stepsons and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Anna and 1 stepson.

A memorial service for Abram F. Klassen will be held Sunday, August 12th at 3pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church.