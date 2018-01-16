Funeral For: Abram A.W. Friesen

Funeral Date: January 20, 2018

Abram A.W. Friesen, 102, of Winkler formerly of Mason School District, passed away Monday, January 15th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, 2 daughters, 2 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Anne, 1 daughter, 1 son and 2 grandchildren.

The funeral service for Abram A.W. Friesen will be held Saturday, January 20th at 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Friday from 7 to 9pm.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.