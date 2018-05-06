Funeral For: Abram G. Hiebert

Funeral Date: May 9, 2018

Abram G. Hiebert, 87 of Winnipeg passed away Friday May 4th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Annie, 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Abram G. Hiebert will be held Wednesday May 9th, 1pm at Glen Lawn Funeral Home, 455 Lagimodiere Boulevard, Winnipeg with burial at Mennonite Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Glen Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg