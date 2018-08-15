Memorial For: Agatha Kehler Nee Neufeld

Memorial Date: August 16, 2018

Agatha Kehler Nee Neufeld, 78, of Niverville passed away Monday, August 13th at Ste. Pierre Hospital. She is survived by her husband John, 4 daughters, 1 sister, 4 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son.

A memorial service for Agatha Kehler Nee Neufeld will be held Thursday, August 16th at 7pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Wednesday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:3pm and prior to the funeral service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.