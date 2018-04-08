Funeral For: Agatha Peters (Nee Krahn)

Funeral Date: April 10, 2018

Agatha Peters (Nee Krahn), 74 of Schanzenfeld passed away Friday April 6th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Cornelius, 3 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by 1 daughter in law.

The funeral service for Agatha Peters (Nee Krahn) will be held Tuesday April 10th, 2pm at Reinland Mennonite Church, Winkler with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Monday April 9th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre – Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler