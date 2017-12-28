Funeral For: Agnes Gerbrandt
Funeral Date: December 30, 2017
Agnes Gerbrandt, 94, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, December 24th at Concordia Hospital. She is survived by 3 daughters, 4 sons, 2 sisters, and their families. She was predeceased be her husband Leonard.
The funeral service for Agnes Gerbrandt will be held Saturday December 30th, 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with interment at Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.
Arrangements by Birchwood funeral Chapel, Steinbach.
