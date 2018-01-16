Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Memorial For:  Agnes Ketler
Memorial Date: January 20, 2018
Agnes Ketler, 96, of Niverville formerly of Steinbach, passed away Tuesday, January 16th at Niverville Heritage Life Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 sister-in-law, 13 nieces and nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 sister, and 3 brothers.
A memorial service for Agnes Ketler will be held Saturday, January 20th at 2pm at the home of her niece Joanell Ketler Smith.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

