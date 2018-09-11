Memorial For: Agnes Klassen

Memorial Date: September 13, 2018

Agnes Klassen, 74, of Winnipeg passed away Sunday, September 9th at Riverview Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Helmuth, (helmet) 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families.

A memorial service for Agnes Klassen will be held Thursday, September 13th at 11am at Rivereast Church, 755 McLeod Avenue, with private family interment at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Viewing and a Remembrance and Thanksgiving service will be held Wednesday from 7 to 8pm at Rivereast Church.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba, Riverview Palliative Care or Rivereast Church Refugee Fund.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.