Funeral For: Agnes Nikkel

Funeral Date: December 7, 2017

Agnes Nikkel, 92, of Steinbach passed away Monday, December 4th at Bethesda Place. She is survived by 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

The funeral service for Agnes Nikkel will be held Thursday, November 7th at 2:30pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Canadian Bible Society.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.