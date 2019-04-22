Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Memorial For: John Voth
Memorial Date: April 25, 2019
John Voth, 89, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, April 20th at Grace Hospital. He is survived by his wife Anita, 3 daughters, 1 son, and their families. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.
A memorial service for John Voth will be held Thursday, 10:30am at North Kildonan Mennonite Church, 1131 Roch St. with ash interment at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Donations may be made to MCC.
Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.

