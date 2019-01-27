Funeral For: Albert Fehr

Funeral Date: January 29, 2019

Albert Fehr, 47 of Morden formerly of Killarney passed away Wednesday January 23rd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his life partner, Pam Demke, parents George and Mary Fehr, 2 daughters, 1 son, 4 sisters, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Albert Fehr will be held Tuesday January 29th, 11am at Winkler EMM Church with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Monday January 28th from 1-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Clean Drinking Water for Kids.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler