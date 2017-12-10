Funeral For: Albert Hildebrand

Funeral Date: December 15, 2017

Albert Hildebrand, 49, of Blumenfeld passed away Thursday, December 7th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Anna, 2 daughters, 2 sons and their families. He was predeceased by his father and 1 sister.

The funeral service for Albert Hildebrand will be held Friday, December 15th at 2pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial at Blumenfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.