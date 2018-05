Memorial For: Alexandria McTaggart

Memorial Date: May 7, 2018

Alexandria McTaggart, 72, of Morden passed away Monday, April 30th at Notre Dame Foyer. She is survived by 1 son, 1 daughter-in-law, 1 sister-in-law and their families.

A memorial service for Alexandria McTaggart will be held Monday, May 7th at 1pm at Notre Dame Foyer Chapel with ash interment at Glencross Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Adam’s Funeral Home, Notre Dame.