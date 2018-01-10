Details
Celebration of Life For: Alfred Harmonious Alguire
Celebration of Life Date: January 12, 2018
Alfred Harmonious Alguire, 55, of Woodridge passed away Monday, January 8th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his mother Dorothy Alguire, daughter Savannah, son-in-law Steven, grandson Cairo, 2 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, 1 brother and 1 step-daughter.
The celebration of life service for Alfred Harmonious Alguire will be held Friday, January 12th at 10am at Korban Funeral Chapel, Vita with ash interment at a later date.
Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba.
Arrangements by Korban Funeral Home, Vita.

