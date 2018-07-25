Memorial For: Alice Cecelia Rothenburger Nee Hanson

Memorial Date: July 27, 2018

Alice Cecilia Rothenburger Nee Hanson, 103, of Morden formerly of 1-6 District, passed away Saturday, July 21st at Tabor Home. She is survived by 1 son and his family. She was predeceased by her husband Reynold.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Alice Cecilia Rothenburger Nee Hanson will be held Friday, July 27th at 11am at Morden St. Paul’s United Church with ash interment at Hillside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Pembina Parish General Fund or Tabor Home Building Fund.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.