Memorial For: Alice Pound

Memorial Date: January 24, 2018

Alice Pound, 77, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, January 16th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 adopted son and their families. She was predeceased by 1 son, 1 sister and 1 brother.

A memorial service for Alice Pound will be held Wednesday, 2pm at North Kildonan Mennonite Church, 1131 Roch Street.

Donations may be made to Khor Wakow School Project.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.