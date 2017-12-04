Memorial For: Allan Johnston

Memorial Date: December 9, 2017

Allan Johnston, 82, of Morden formerly of Darlingford, passed away Saturday, December 2nd at Tabor Home. He is survived by his wife Edith, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families.

A memorial service for Allan Johnston will be held Saturday, December 9th at 2pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden with ash interment prior to the service at Darlingford Cemetery.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.