Funeral For: Allan Sprung

Funeral Date: April 27, 2019

Allan Sprung, 81, of Pembina Place Personal Care Home, Winnipeg formerly of Manitou, passed away Monday, April 22nd at Winnipeg. He is survived by 2 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister, and 1 brother.

The graveside funeral service for Allan Sprung will be held Saturday April 27th, 1:00pm at Darlingford Cemetery, with a memorial reception to follow at 2:00pm at Darlingford Hall.

Donations may be made to Deaf Centre Manitoba Inc.