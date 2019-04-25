Funeral For: Allan Sprung
Funeral Date: April 27, 2019
Allan Sprung, 81, of Pembina Place Personal Care Home, Winnipeg formerly of Manitou, passed away Monday, April 22nd at Winnipeg. He is survived by 2 brothers, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 sister, and 1 brother.
The graveside funeral service for Allan Sprung will be held Saturday April 27th, 1:00pm at Darlingford Cemetery, with a memorial reception to follow at 2:00pm at Darlingford Hall.
Donations may be made to Deaf Centre Manitoba Inc.
