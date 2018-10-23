Funeral For: Andreas Unrau

Funeral Date: October 26, 2018

Andreas Unrau, 71 of Loma Plata, Paraguay passed away Tuesday October 23rd. He is survived by his wife Sarah, 5 daughters, step-mother Anne Unrau, numerous sisters and brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Andreas Unrau will be held Friday October 26th, 9am at Loma Plata, Paraguay. Live Streaming of the funeral service will be held at Chortitz Mennonite Church, 1st Street South, Niverville, 7am Manitoba Time.