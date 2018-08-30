Funeral For: Andrew Klassen

Funeral Date: September 4, 2018

Andrew Klassen, 85 of Altona passed away Wednesday August 29th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Milly, 2 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his son Curtis, 3 sisters and 6 brothers.

The funeral service for Andrew Klassen will be held Tuesday September 4th, 2pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with a private family burial prior to the service at Froese Family Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Monday September 3rd from 12pm – 9pm.

Donations may be made to The Curtis Klassen Memorial Fund c/o The Altona Community Foundation.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home