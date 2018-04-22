Memorial For: Andy Blatz

Memorial Date: April 28, 2018

Andy Blatz, 75, of Winnipeg formerly of Steinbach, passed away Saturday, April 21st at his residence. He is survived by his wife Helen, 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families.

A memorial service for Andy Blatz will be held Saturday, April 28th at 1pm at Winnipeg Evangelical Free Church, 500 Lagimodiere Boulevard, with burial prior to the service at Heritage Cemetery, Steinbach.

Viewing will be at Winnipeg Evangelical Free Church Friday from 7:30 to 8:30pm.

Donations may be made to Child Evangelism or One Hope Canada, formerly known as Canadian Sunday School Mission.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.