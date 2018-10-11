Funeral For: Ann Friesen Nee Reimer

Funeral Date: October 16, 2018

Ann Friesen Nee Reimer, 96, of Steinbach formerly of Ridgewood, passed away Wednesday, October 10th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Edward P. Friesen and 1 son.

The funeral service for Ann Friesen Nee Reimer will be held Tuesday, October 16th at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to the Gideon’s.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.