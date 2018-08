Funeral For: Anna Barkman

Funeral Date: August 27, 2018

Anna Barkman, 63, of Calgary formerly of Mennville, passed away Monday, August 20th at Dulcina Hospice, Calgary. She is survived by 4 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Anna Bergman, 1 sister and 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Anna Barkman will be held Monday, August 27th at 2pm at Mennville EMC with burial at the church cemetery.

Donations may be made to Joy Smith Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.