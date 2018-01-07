Funeral For: Anna Bergen (Nee Wiebe)

Funeral Date: January 10, 2018

Anna Bergen (Nee Wiebe), 70, of Morden passed away Saturday, January 6th at her residence. She is survived by her husband John T. Bergen, 3 daughters, 5 sons, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Anna Bergen (Nee Wiebe) will be held Wednesday, January 10th at 2pm at Winkler Reinland Mennonite Church with burial at Reinland Mennonite Church Cemetery, Schanzenfeld.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, tomorrow from 2-6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre – Palliative Care Unit.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.