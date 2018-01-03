Funeral For: Anna Goertzen

Funeral Date: January 5, 2018

Anna Goertzen, 90, of Steinbach passed away Friday, December 29th at Seven Oaks Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. She was predeceased by her husband David and 1 son in infancy.

The funeral service for Anna Goertzen will be held Friday, January 5th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at New Bothwell Sommerfeld Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.