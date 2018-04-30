Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Anna Heinrichs

Funeral For: Anna Heinrichs
Funeral Date: May 5, 2018
Anna Heinrichs, 97 of Altona formerly of Arnaud passed away Sunday April 29th at Altona Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, 4 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband Cornelius Penner, her 2nd husband Erdman Heinrichs and 8 siblings.
The funeral service for Anna Heinrichs will be held Saturday May 5th, 10:30am at Arnaud Mennonite Church with burial at the church cemetery.
Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Friday May 4th from 12-7pm with a devotional at 7pm. Viewing will also be at the church prior to the service.
Donations may be made to The Canadian Foodgrains Bank.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.

