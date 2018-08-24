Funeral For: Anna Janzen

Funeral Date: August 27, 2018

Anna Janzen, 83, of Winnipeg passed away Monday, August 20th at Donwood Manor. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, 1 son and 1 sister.

The funeral service for Anna Janzen will be held Monday, August 27th at 11am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC or Winnipeg Humane Society.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.