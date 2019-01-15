Funeral For: Anna Janzen (nee Toews)

Funeral Date: January 19, 2019

Anna Janzen (nee Toews), 94, of Steinbach passed away Sunday, January 13th at Red River Valley Lodge, Morris. She is survived by her husband Jacob Abram Janzen, 2 daughters, 3 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother, and their families.

The funeral service for Anna Janzen (nee Toews) will be held Saturday, 11am at Mennonite Brethren Church, Steinbach, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Kingdom Ventures.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.