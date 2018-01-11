Funeral For: Anna Plett

Funeral Date: January 18, 2018

Anna Plett, 93, of Blumenort passed away Monday, January 8th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by her husband Gerhard, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families.

The funeral service for Anna Plett will be held Thursday, January 18th at 1:30pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.