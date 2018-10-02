Celebration of Life For: Anna Plett Nee Kornelsen

Celebration of Life Date: October 3, 2018

Anna Plett Nee Kornelsen, 91, of Wawanesa formerly of Portage La Prairie, passed away Friday, September 28th at Wawanesa Personal Care Home. She is survived by 5 daughters, 6 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Levi.

The celebration of life service for Anna Plett Nee Kornelsen will be held Wednesday, October 3rd at 2pm at Treesbank Community Church with interment at Millford Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Willmor Chapel, Glenboro Tuesday from 7:30 to 8:30pm.

Donations may be made to Manitoba Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements by Jamieson’s Funeral Services, Glenboro.