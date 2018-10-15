Funeral For: Anna Woelk

Funeral Date: October 19, 2018

Anna Woelk, 87, of Winnipeg passed away Friday, October 12th at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 2 sisters and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John, 1 son and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Anna Woelk will be held Friday, October 19th at 11am at North Kildonan Mennonite Brethren Church, 1315 Gateway Road, with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Memorial Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.