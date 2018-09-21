Funerals For: Anne Bergman

Funeral Date: September 25, 2018

Anne Bergman, 85, of Steinbach formerly of Horndean, passed away Tuesday, September 18th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by her husband Neil, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families.

The funeral service for Anne Bergman will be held Tuesday, September 25th at 2pm at Steinbach Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Billy Graham Association of Canada.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.