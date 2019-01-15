Memorial For: Anne Boehlig (nee Fehr)

Memorial Date: January 19, 2019

Anne Boehlig (nee Fehr), 97, of Winkler formerly of Osterwick passed away Tuesday, January 15th at Salem Home, Winkler. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Ernie, and 1 son-in-law.

A memorial service for Anne Boehlig (nee Fehr) will be held Saturday, 2pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Friday 1-8pm.

Donations may be made to Gideons Bible Plan.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.