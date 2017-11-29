Funeral For: Anne Braun Nee Kehler

Funeral Date: December 2, 2017

Anne Braun Nee Kehler, 95, of the village of Altona passed away Tuesday, November 28th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by 1 son, 1 son-in-law, 1 sister and their families. She was predeceased by her husband P.L Braun and 1 daughter.

The funeral service for Anne Braun Nee Kehler will be held Saturday, December 2nd at 2pm at Altona United Church with burial at Altona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Friday from 1 to 9pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Altona and District Palliative Care or the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.