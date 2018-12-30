Memorial For: Anne Dyck

Memorial Date: January 4, 2019

Anne Dyck, 91, of Winnipeg, passed away Saturday, December 8th at Grace Hospital. She is survived by 2 daughters, 3 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John Peter Dyck.

A memorial service for Anne Dyck will be held Friday, January 4th at 11am at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Avenue, with burial prior to the service at 9:30am at LaSalle Mennonite Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.