Funeral For: Anne Enns

Funeral Date: January 4, 2019

Anne Enns, 77, of Winkler passed away Tuesday, January 1st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by 1 sister and 3 brothers.

The funeral service for Anne Enns will be held Friday, January 4th at 11am at Morden Christian Life Centre with burial at Waldheim Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Thursday from 1 to 8pm and at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Gideons Bible Plan.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.