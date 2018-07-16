Funeral For: Anne Friesen Nee Neufeld

Funeral Date: July 18, 2018

Anne Friesen Nee Neufeld, 97, of Altona formerly of Halbstadt, passed away Saturday, July 14th at her residence. She is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband William P. Friesen.

The funeral service for Anne Friesen Nee Neufeld will be held Wednesday, July 18th at 11am at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Blumenthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Monday from 9am to 9pm, Tuesday from 9am to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.