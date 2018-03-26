Funeral For: Anne Hildebrand

Funeral Date: March 29, 2018

Anne Hildebrand, 95, of Winnipeg formerly of Silberfeld, passed away Friday, March 23rd at Seven Oaks Hospital. She is survived by 3 daughters, 3 sons, 2 sisters, 1 sister-in-law and their families. She was predeceased by 1 brother.

The funeral service for Anne Hildebrand will be held Thursday, March 29th at 10am at Green Acres Funeral Home, Highway #1 East, with burial at Wheeler Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Green Acres Funeral Home Wednesday from 7 to 8pm.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Green Acres Funeral Home, Winnipeg.