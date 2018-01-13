Memorial For: Anne Unrau

Memorial Date: January 19, 2018

Anne Unrau, 96, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, January 11th. She is survived by 3 daughters, 2 sons, 4 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John, 1 sister, 6 brothers and 1 daughter-in-law.

A memorial service for Anne Unrau will be held Friday, January 19th at 11am at First Mennonite Church, 922 Notre Dame Avenue.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.