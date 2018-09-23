Funeral For: Anne Unrau (Nee Wiebe)

Funeral Date: September 26, 2018

Anne Unrau (Nee Wiebe), 83 of Steinbach passed away Saturday September 22nd at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by her husband Bill, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband Diedrich Klassen.

The funeral service for Anne Unrau (Nee Wiebe) will be held Wednesday September 26th, 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Back to the Bible.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach