Funeral For: Annie Braun

Funeral Date: December 21, 2017

Annie Braun, 94, of Morris formerly of Lowe Farm and Winkler, passed away Sunday, December 17th at Red River Valley Lodge. She is survived by 4 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John L. Braun, 1 sister and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for Annie Braun will be held Thursday, December 21st at 2pm at Lowe Farm Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Lowe Farm Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Home, Wednesday from noon to 9pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.