Funeral For: Annie Dreger

Funeral Date: Private Family Service

Annie Dreger, 102, of Morris passed away Thursday, September 6th at Morris General Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Leopold (Leo) Dreger, and 1 son-in-law.

A private family graveside funeral for Annie Dreger has taken place.

Donations may be made to Morris Palliative Care or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.