Funeral For: Annie Dreger
Funeral Date: Private Family Service
Annie Dreger, 102, of Morris passed away Thursday, September 6th at Morris General Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Leopold (Leo) Dreger, and 1 son-in-law.
A private family graveside funeral for Annie Dreger has taken place.
Donations may be made to Morris Palliative Care or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.
Annie Dreger
- Details
- Category: Funeral Announcements
-
Funeral For: Annie Dreger
- Previous Susanne Kuhl (Nee Harder)
- Next Darlene Doerksen