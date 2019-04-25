Memorial For: Annie Hoeppner (Nee Rempel)

Memorial Date: May 1, 2019

Annie Hoeppner (Nee Rempel), 98, of Morden formerly of Glencross District, passed away Thursday, April 25th at Tabor Home, Morden. She is survived by 2 daughters, 4 sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, 2 daughters, and 2 grandsons.

A memorial service for Annie Hoeppner (Nee Rempel) will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 2:00pm at Glencross Mennonite Church, with burial at Glencross Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden, Tuesday, April 30th from 1pm to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tabor Home Inc.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.