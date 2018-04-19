Funeral For: Annie McMahon Funeral Date: April 25, 2018 Annie McMahon, 93, of Teulon, passed away Wednesday, April 18th at Teulon Hunter Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her husband Roy, 1 daughter, 4 sisters, and their families.The funeral service for Annie McMahon will be held Wednesday, April 25th at 2pm at New Life Baptist Church, Teulon, with burial at Windsor Cemetery.Donations may be made to the Arthritis Society.Arrangements by MacKenzie Funeral Home, Stonewall.