Funeral For: Annie Reimer

Funeral Date: January 13, 2018

Annie Reimer, 101, of Steinbach formerly of Landmark, passed away Monday, January 8th at Rest Haven Nursing Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 4 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Abe, and 6 children.

The funeral service for Annie Reimer will be held Saturday, January 13 at 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Prairie Rose Evangelical Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.