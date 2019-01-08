Funeral For: Annie Schroeder Nee Derksen

Funeral Date: January 11, 2019

Annie Schroeder Nee Derksen, 85, of Grunthal passed away Monday, January 7th at Bethesda Hospital. She is survived by 4 sons, 4 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Reverend Henry Schroeder.

The funeral service for Annie Schroeder Nee Derksen will be held Friday, January 11th at 2pm at New Bothwell Sommerfeld Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Thursday at 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Grunthal Menno Home Chaplaincy Fund.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.