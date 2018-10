Memorial For: Annie Schultz (Nee Becker)

Memorial Date: October 13, 2018

Annie Schultz (Nee Becker), 100, of Winkler formerly of Friedensthal, passed away Friday, October 5th at Salem Home. She is survived by 1 son, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Annie Schultz (Nee Becker) will be held Saturday, October 13th at 2pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedensthal, with ash interment at Zion Lutheran Church Friedensthal Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Salem Foundation Inc., or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.