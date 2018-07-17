Funeral For: Annie Van Koeveringe

Funeral Date: July 19, 2018

Annie Van Koeveringe, 74, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, July 14th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her husband Henry, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 5 sisters, 3 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by 1 sister, 1 brother, and 1 grandson.

The funeral service for Annie Van Koeveringe will be held Thursday, July 19th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Grunthal Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.